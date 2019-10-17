

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Fire officials say a child playing with combustible items is the cause of a fire in Kitchener Thursday night.

Kitchener fire crews and Waterloo Regional Police were called to a residence in the area of Thaler and Burgetz Avenues around 7:40 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they noticed smoke coming from the second floor.

They discovered the fire was in a bedroom closet, and were able to quickly extinguish it.

There were no injuries.

The fire is being deemed accidental.

Regional police say Thaler will be closed between Kinzie and Fergus Avenues while crews remain on scene.