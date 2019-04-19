Featured
Child injured, hydro wires down in single-vehicle crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 7:55PM EDT
Weber Street at Forwell Creek Road in Waterloo is partially shut down as police investigate a single-vehicle collision.
First responders were called to the location around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a white SUV collided with a hydro pole which caused it and wires to collapse.
A child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries while the injuries of the driver are unknown.