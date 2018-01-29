Featured
Child hit by vehicle after running onto road
A child was hit by a vehicle on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 5:29PM EST
A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Kitchener Monday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Brybeck Crescent, near Belmont and Gage avenues, while a school bus was stopped at the roadside.
Officials at the scene said the child ran onto the road as the school bus prepared to leave, and was then hit by a slow-moving vehicle.
The child’s injuries are not believed to be serious.
Police do not expect to lay any charges.