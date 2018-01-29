

CTV Kitchener





A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Kitchener Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Brybeck Crescent, near Belmont and Gage avenues, while a school bus was stopped at the roadside.

Officials at the scene said the child ran onto the road as the school bus prepared to leave, and was then hit by a slow-moving vehicle.

The child’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police do not expect to lay any charges.