Children's aid has been contacted after a five-year-old girl was found walking alone down a Tillsonburg street on Thursday.

Oxford OPP say the girl was walking to a bank when she was almost hit by a vehicle on Lisgar Avenue.

That's when a passerby approached her and called police.

"As a result of their quick thinking actions, she was returned home safely to her family," says Insp. Tony Hymers in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found that the girl had walked about six minutes from home while her parents were asleep.

The girl was then brought back home.

Police spoke to the parents and, as a result, Children's Aid Services have been contacted.