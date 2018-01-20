

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a young child was found dead on a farm northwest of Waterloo.

Emergency crews were called to a farm on Ament Line, just east of Linwood, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Waterloo Regional Police Insp. Mike Haffner says they arrived to find that a young child had died as the result of a “medical incident.”

Police remained at the farm through the day, with forensic and traffic officers among those seen at the property.

Haffner said the police presence would last into the night as officers worked “to continue an investigation into the circumstances of the death.”