CAMBRIDGE -- A Cambridge man has been charged following an investigation into online luring and child exploitation.

Waterloo Regional Police announced the charges in a news release on Thursday, saying the investigation involved the exploitation of a child who resided in Waterloo Region.

In a press release, police said the man was arrested after searching a Cambridge home with the authority of a warrant on Thursday.

Officials say the man is facing multiple charges including extortion, luring a child, possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and distributing child pornography.

Police are asking the public to be careful when chatting online, and especially when responding to messages relating to resetting account passwords or credentials, as the information could be used to hack social media accounts.