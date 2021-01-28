KITCHENER -- Provincial police have charged a Belwood resident with child sexual exploitation offences.

Officials say they carried out a search warrant at a home on Jan. 28 after two unrelated investigations in December.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography, luring a person under the age of 16 using telecommunications and distributing child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.