Featured
Child, 2, kept in deplorable conditions: police
Police were investigating a different matter when a neglected child was reportedly found.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 6:01PM EDT
Police in St. Thomas were investigating a different matter at an apartment when they made a disturbing discovery.
There, they came across a small child kept in a closed room.
It happened on Sept. 6 at an apartment on Inkerman Street.
Police said the child was being kept in what they described as deplorable conditions.
The child’s mother was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.