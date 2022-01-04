Chicopee Ski Resorts opens for season with COVID-19 protocols in place

After waiting for snow and colder temperatures, Kitchener’s Chicopee Ski Resort has reopened.

Eight-year-old Caroline Palencia is no stranger to the slopes, having started snowboarding since four years old.

“She’s the pro,” said her dad, Irwin Palencia. “We’re going to have a blast.”

The Cambridge father-daughter duo started off their first run of the season at Chicopee on Tuesday. Her dad said he’s happy the hill has reopened and with COVID-19 protocols in place, it brings peace of mind.

“I got my third dose of the COVID shot today and we’re going to spend the rest of the afternoon here, such a beautiful day,” said Palencia.

Chicopee welcomed hundreds of skiers and snowboarders Tuesday, a big change from last year when they were forced to close for most of their season.

Bill Creighton, the CEO of Chicopee Ski Resort, said he is optimistic considering the strong start to their season.

“With the announcement yesterday, it doesn’t really affect Chicopee a whole lot. It affects our food and beverage which will now only be takeout,” said Creighton.

While there are no capacity limits at the ski hill, Chicopee has implemented measures that go beyond the provincial government’s mandate.

“You have to be double vaxxed to come onto the property and we ask you to wear your mask,” said Creighton.

The only time you can be without a mask is going down the hill. Some parents say these added measures make them feel safe.

“We have kids who are just with their single vaccine dose, so that extra layer of protection makes it easier to come out,” said Virgina Young, a Waterloo parent of three.

Creighton said while the restrictions initially led to some blowback, the resort has seen an increase in membership.

“We certainly do see more families and more people try this sport than traditionally,” he said.

Lessons are also running at Chicopee.

“I’m getting lessons from my daughter and private instructor, but more so from my daughter,” joked Elias Barbouniotis from Toronto, who only recently started skiing.