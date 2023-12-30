Chicopee remains closed for end of the year

The local Kitchener ski hill that was hoping to open up before the year ended is still closed.

The slopes at Chicopee Ski Resort are still closed as of Saturday, as an unusually mild December stretch continues.

Earlier this month, they had been hoping to open up by Dec. 30 to get skiers and snowboarders out over the winter school break.

CEO Bill Creighton says they haven’t been able to make enough snow to reach that goal.

There is currently no new target date to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to Chicopee.

Creighton encourages everyone to keep an eye on the website for updates on when they may be able to open up.

Other slopes in Ontario have opened up in time for the New Year, including Saint Louis Moonstone just north of Barrie. Creighton tells CTV News anyone who holds a Chicopee membership will get a discount at Saint Louis.