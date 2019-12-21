KITCHENER -- Skiers and snowboarders in Waterloo Region have received an early Christmas present.

Kitchener’s Chicopee Ski Resort has opened almost all of its runs ahead of schedule.

“It’s a little bit earlier than we have been in the last few years and the conditions are absolutely fantastic,” said Chicopee CEO Bill Creighton.

Creighton credits a higher volume of early snowfall and below normal temperatures for the pre-Christmas opening.

“As long as we get some cold nights and some cold days we can make a lot of snow,” he said. “If you think back to a few weeks ago when the grass was green, and now we’ve got about 30cm of snow.”

One skier at Chicopee on Saturday said they were likely going to be spending most of their time off from school on the slopes.

“Especially compared to last year where they were just open on New Year’s,” a skier said. “It’s nice to get a couple more extra weeks in.”

The not-for-profit organization that employs about 500 people is also celebrating 85 years in business.

“It all started with six guys who liked to ski,” said Creighton. “They came out and rented some farmland.

“It was one of the first electric rope toes in North America here…and it just progressed and progressed.”