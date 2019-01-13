

CTV Kitchener





Police say a fire that broke out in the garage of a Kitchener home Sunday is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Morrison Road, in the Chicopee Hills neighbourhood, around 1:30 a.m.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

They weren’t even aware of the flames until smoke started drifting into the house.

All three escaped but were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Neighbouring houses were also evacuated.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.