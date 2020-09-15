KITCHENER -- A controversial chicken chain is coming to Waterloo Region next year.

Chick-fil-A confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday that one of its restaurants will be opening in Kitchener in early 2021.

The City of Kitchener also confirmed that a permit has been issued for a new franchise at 225 Fairway Road South and that construction has started.

The fast food chain has been criticized for its CEO's financial backing of anti-LGBTQ and conversion therapy groups.

The American franchise has also opened two locations in Toronto. On the grand opening of its first Canadian location, Chick-fil-A was met by protesters.