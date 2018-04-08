

CTV Kitchener





A chemical leaking from a train caused an emergency response.

According to provincial police, the tank of a rail car was punctured Sunday morning on railroad tracks near Highway 2 and Blenheim Road, about 10 kilometres west of Paris near the border of Brant and Oxford counties.

The puncture caused a leak of what is believed to be calcium carbide, a dry chemical used in fertilizer production.

Blenheim Road remained closed in the area into the afternoon, while the train was stopped for investigation and cleanup.

A spokesperson for CN said the car was damaged due to a mechanical issue, and was moved out of the area by the late afternoon hours.

Police were not aware of any injuries due to the incident.