Chemical leaks after rail car punctured
Rail tracks are seen from a bridge on Blenheim Road near the community of Etonia, Ont., on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 3:41PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 8, 2018 5:35PM EDT
A chemical leaking from a train caused an emergency response.
According to provincial police, the tank of a rail car was punctured Sunday morning on railroad tracks near Highway 2 and Blenheim Road, about 10 kilometres west of Paris near the border of Brant and Oxford counties.
The puncture caused a leak of what is believed to be calcium carbide, a dry chemical used in fertilizer production.
Blenheim Road remained closed in the area into the afternoon, while the train was stopped for investigation and cleanup.
A spokesperson for CN said the car was damaged due to a mechanical issue, and was moved out of the area by the late afternoon hours.
Police were not aware of any injuries due to the incident.