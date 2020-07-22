Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Bò Lúc Lắc (Shaking Beef)
(Yield: 4ppl)
1-1.5 lb beef (fast fry cut, flank steak, eye of round, sirloin), cut into strips or cubes
1 bunch watercress, washed, cut into bite size
2 ripe, Ontario tomatoes, sliced into bite size
1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
2.5C uncooked jasmine rice, cooked
4 sprigs cilantro
2 C Nuoc Cham, Wooden Boat brand (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce)
(recipe for general use Nuoc Cham
50ml fish sauce,
50ml water
50ml vinegar
30ml sugar
2 garlic cloves, chopped
*optional 1 bird eye chili, chopped
1) Cook rice per directions on package
2) Heat saute pan, medium high. Salt beef on both sides, saute in 1 tbsp oil
3) cook 3 min per side, rest for 5 minutes
4) wash, cut watercress. Put onto place, making a well in the centre for beef
5) top with tomato slices, red onions slices, and beef
6) Serve with Nuoc Cham on the side. Making sure you enjoy a little bit of everything in each bite.