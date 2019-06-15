

CTV Kitchener





Students at St. David’s Catholic Secondary School were in for a tasty experience when David Wolfman stopped by.

The classically trained chef, who specializes in aboriginal cuisine, now teaches traditional ways to prepare meals.

“One of the things my Mom always taught me was to share what we do,” he said.

Wolfman grew up in B.C. and is a member of the X’axli’p First Nation.

He is the host of the cooking show “Cooking with Wolfman” and has a cookbook with the same name.

“Our stories that I’m telling keep our traditions and culture alive,” he said.

St. David’s students learned about the hunting, gathering, sharing, and celebration of the food in Wolfman’s session.

“We have students witness the trade in front of them,” said teacher Leonard Bumbacco. “Them seeing the cooking as well as always a bonus.”

Wolfman says he realizes that technology has modernized cooking methods, but adds that he’ll continue to share the traditions his Mom taught him.