A well-known charity drive is trying out a new way to garner donations around the holidays.

In nine cities this year, including Cambridge and Listowel, the Salvation Army will be using debit machines to collect for the Kettle Campaign.

“We’ve been asked a number of times over the years to get them, and the Salvation Army has finally arranged for us to have them,” explained Maj. Jim Hann with the organization.

The pilot project is aimed at making up for slumping donations being experienced across the country.

Three locations in Hespeler will accept card payments for those who don’t have or want to part with cash.

People choosing electronic payments will receive a donation receipt.

Last year, the Kettle Campaign for the Hespeler Salvation Army brought in just over $40,000.