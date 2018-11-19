

CTV Kitchener





A local business in Ayr is breaking down barriers for women who ride motorcycles by creating a charity calendar to represent ‘real’ biker babes.

2nd Gear Motorcycle Culture & Collectibles in Ayr launched the ‘Real Women That Ride’ calendar Sunday to break stereotypes about female motorcyclists.

“They are strong and independent women. It’s not what we used to see. You used to see a lot of halter tops and high heels. Now these women are wearing the proper gear,” said Carol Ann Whalen, the owner of 2nd Gear Motorcycle Culture & Collectibles.

The calendar costs $20 and features more than 30 women embodying the growing number of women who ride.

All proceeds from the calendar will go towards helping raise money for a service dog for a deaf 10-year-old girl with autism.

The service dog fundraiser ‘Grace-ful Paws’ is aiming to raise enough funds to help the local girl who doesn't fit into the criteria for a regular service dog due to her complex needs.

“It’s super expensive, $27,000 to $35, 000 to get this dog trained,” said Whalen.

The calendars will be on sale at 2nd Gear Motorcycle Culture & Collectibles in Ayr.