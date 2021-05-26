KITCHENER -- Guelph police have upgraded charges in a crash that sent a teen to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. on May 15 in the area of Woolwich and Powell Streets. Police said two vehicles, a Cadillac and a BMW, were racing and the Cadillac collided head-on with a Volkswagen travelling in the opposite direction.

A teenage passenger of the Volkswagen was taken to Guelph General Hospital. She was later transported to a Hamilton trauma centre. She's had two surgeries and is waiting for a third. Her condition remains stable.

The 26-year-old man driving the Cadillac was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving and some drug charges. He was later released.

Police said that man was arrested again Tuesday and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and racing a motor vehicle. He was held for a bail hearing and released. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

The driver of the BMW was arrested shortly after the crash. The 19-year-old from Puslinch was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and racing. He's scheduled to appear in court on June 18.