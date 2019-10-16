

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener.

Officers were called to Fairway Road between Wilson Ave and Manitou Drive around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Two cars had collided in the intersection.

The female driver of the mini cooper was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The male driver of the grey infinity was treated at the scene.

Ornge air ambulance said they did receive a call for the incident, but did not respond.

Officers on scene say it appears one vehicle ran a red light, and charges will be laid.

The road was closed for several hours while crews investigated.