One person was taken to hospital Tuesday following a collision in central Kitchener.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at Stirling Avenue and Highland Road. It involved two minivans.

Authorities at the scene said one minivan was eastbound on Stirling when it ran a red light and was T-boned by the other minivan, which was northbound on Highland.

That second minivan then backed into a third vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police expect charges to be laid in connection with the crash.