Charges to be laid after vans collide
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 5:25PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 6, 2018 6:33PM EST
One person was taken to hospital Tuesday following a collision in central Kitchener.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at Stirling Avenue and Highland Road. It involved two minivans.
Authorities at the scene said one minivan was eastbound on Stirling when it ran a red light and was T-boned by the other minivan, which was northbound on Highland.
That second minivan then backed into a third vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police expect charges to be laid in connection with the crash.