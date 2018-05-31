

CTV Kitchener





The trial of a couple accused of running a water balloon fight as a fundraiser and keeping the proceeds for themselves will not be going ahead as scheduled.

Josh and Cynthia DeSilva had been charged with offences related to fraud and money laundering.

Their trial was expected to start this week. That changed Thursday, when a judge issued a stay of proceedings, noting that the DeSilva’s – who represented themselves during court proceedings – were not receiving documents in a timely manner.

The stay does not negate the charges, and the Crown can still opt to proceed with a trial at a later date.

In 2015, the DeSilvas organized an attempt to set a world record for having the largest water balloon fight, saying proceeds from the event would be donated to research into infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy. They said their daughter was being affected by the rare genetic disease.

They were arrested one year later, with police alleging that the money was never donated as promised.

The DeSilvas lived in Ayr at the time of the fundraiser. They have since moved out of Waterloo Region.