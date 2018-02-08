

CTV Kitchener





Three people arrested in connection with the case of a man found dead on a farm in North Dumfries are no longer facing charges.

The Crown has informed Jason Cesar, Desiree McNeill and John McCluskey that it has stayed the charges against them, meaning a prosecution of the trio is no longer planned.

All three Waterloo Region residents were accused of committing an indignity to the body of Christopher Deweese, whose body was found on a farm near Old Beverly and Village roads.

Police have said that they consider the death suspicious, and that they do not believe Deweese was killed on that farm. They have never said how Deweese was killed, and have never arrested anyone for killing him.