Featured
Charges pending over serious head-on crash north of Baden
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 5:28PM EDT
Police expect to lay charges in connection with a serious two-vehicle collision north of Baden.
The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Erbs Road west of Sandhill Road.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 27-year-old man moved into the eastbound lane while westbound on Erb to pass another vehicle.
The man’s car then collided head-on with an eastbound car.
The man, a Waterloo resident, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is expected to survive.
Paramedics took the driver of the eastbound car, a 52-year-old Shakespeare woman, to hospital with minor injuries.
Erbs Road was closed in the area until early Wednesday afternoon.