

CTV Kitchener





Police expect to lay charges in connection with a serious two-vehicle collision north of Baden.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Erbs Road west of Sandhill Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 27-year-old man moved into the eastbound lane while westbound on Erb to pass another vehicle.

The man’s car then collided head-on with an eastbound car.

The man, a Waterloo resident, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is expected to survive.

Paramedics took the driver of the eastbound car, a 52-year-old Shakespeare woman, to hospital with minor injuries.

Erbs Road was closed in the area until early Wednesday afternoon.