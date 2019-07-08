

CTV Kitchener





A serious collision west of Simcoe on Monday sent two people to hospital.

Police say a motorcycle and a minivan collided at McDowell Road East and Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road near the hamlet of Pine Grove.

Two people were taken to hospital and police say one of them was airlifted by Ornge with life-altering injuries.

They say at this time charges are pending.

Police are reminding drivers to use caution before proceeding into an intersection.