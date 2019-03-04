

CTV Kitchener





Police say charges are pending in a crash that happened on Nafziger Road and Gerber Road last week.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash on March 1 just after 4 p.m.

According to police, a 34-year-old Waterloo woman was driving west on Gerber when she attempted a left turn onto Nafziger. Police say she did not come to a full stop at the intersection.

A southbound truck on Gerber driven by a New Hamburg man, 29, struck the westbound vehicle and sent it spinning onto the west side of Nafziger Road.

The driver and three passengers were extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital. All four were treated and released with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending.

They are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to contact them.