Featured
Charges pending against driver after pedestrian struck
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 6:42AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending against a driver after a pedestrian was struck in Waterloo Thursday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of Fisher Hallman Road and Keats Way around the dinner hour after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The 21-year-old female pedestrian from Waterloo was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirm she did suffer an injury to her head.
The 59-year-old female driver from Waterloo did not suffer any injuries, but police say charges are pending against her.
The road was closed for more than an h our while crews investigated.