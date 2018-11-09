

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending against a driver after a pedestrian was struck in Waterloo Thursday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Fisher Hallman Road and Keats Way around the dinner hour after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The 21-year-old female pedestrian from Waterloo was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirm she did suffer an injury to her head.

The 59-year-old female driver from Waterloo did not suffer any injuries, but police say charges are pending against her.

The road was closed for more than an h our while crews investigated.