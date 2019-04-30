

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a collision in Wilmot Township on Tuesday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Queen Street near Huron Road.

Police say the vehicle clipped a hydro pole before it crashed into the ditch and narrowly missed a creek.

The 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital for observation.

Police say they believe the driver was impaired by drug and they say charges are likely.