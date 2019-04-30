Featured
Charges pending after vehicle hits pole, enters ditch, police say
One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township on Tuesday evening.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:50PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a collision in Wilmot Township on Tuesday evening.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Queen Street near Huron Road.
Police say the vehicle clipped a hydro pole before it crashed into the ditch and narrowly missed a creek.
The 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital for observation.
Police say they believe the driver was impaired by drug and they say charges are likely.