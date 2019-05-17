Featured
Charges pending after stabbing in downtown Kitchener
Two police cruisers seen in Kitchener on May 17, 2019. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 11:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Two men were taken to hospital following a disturbance in Kitchener.
Police responded to the area of Charles Street East and Eby Street around 5:50 a.m. Friday.
They found a man with a stab wound and another who was also injured.
Both were taken to Grand River Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating and say charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.