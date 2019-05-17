

CTV Kitchener





Two men were taken to hospital following a disturbance in Kitchener.

Police responded to the area of Charles Street East and Eby Street around 5:50 a.m. Friday.

They found a man with a stab wound and another who was also injured.

Both were taken to Grand River Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and say charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.