KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say charges are pending after a serious single-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township on Monday.

Emergency officials responded to the scene on Greenwood Hill Road at around 3:20 p.m.

A driver was headed north when his vehicle left the road and hit two hydro poles before rolling over. A 36-year-old Waterloo man was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

About 300 people lost power as a result of the hydro poles being struck.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, but officials are working to determine why it happened.

"Investigation has revealed that speed is likely not a factor," said Const. Damon Debrusk at the time. "But, we're still investigating as to whether perhaps distracted driving or alcohol are involved."

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the crash happen or who has information is asked to contact Traffic Services at 519-570-9777.