Charges pending after driver reportedly loses control in Cambridge roundabout

Waterloo regional police say charges are pending after a crash in a Cambridge roundabout.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon near Franklin Boulevard and Clyde Road.

Officials say the driver lost control in a roundabout, left the roadway, and crashed into a forested area.

A 39-year-old Kitchener woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police add that the investigation is ongoing, but did not specific which charges are pending.