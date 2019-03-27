

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are investigating after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a parked car.

Norfolk County OPP responded to the crash in Simcoe shortly after 1:45 p.m.

“A pedestrian that was walking by, I can tell you right now, was extremely scared, very upset. She almost got struck by this truck,” says Const. Ed Sanchuk.

Police say a pickup truck had collided into a parked vehicle, which sustained significant damage to its front.

The driver of the pickup truck, 36, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Charges are pending. Police suggested that fatigue may have been a factor in the crash, but didn’t rule out other possibilities.