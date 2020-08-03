KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say that charges are pending after a collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Cambridge on Monday.

Police say that a pickup truck and cyclist collided at a bend in the road near Elgin Street North and Samuelson Street.

Following an investigation, police say that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and struck the cyclist.

A 73-year-old man from Cambridge was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital.

Officials closed Elgin Street North between Winter and Galt avenues as they investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The name of the accused was not released.