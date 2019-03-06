

CTV Kitchener





Charges are pending after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener on Tuesday that sent a car into a hydro pole.

Regional police say the cars collided at the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road, sending one of the vehicles off the roadway. It hit a snow bank, launched into the air and hit a hydro pole, flipping onto its roof in the process.

The male driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The other male driver was uninjured.

Police closed the intersection for several hours for investigators and Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.