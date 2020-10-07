KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a collision in downtown Kitchener.

According to police, the crash happened at King Street East and Eby Street North at around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was reportedly crossing the intersection there when the crash happened.

King Street was closed between Eby and Cedar Street for several hours while police investigated, but had reopened by about 11:30 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash, but officials said that none of alcohol, drugs or speed are considered factors.

Police said they continue to investigate and that charges were pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.