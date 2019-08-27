Featured
Charges pending after Cambridge crash sends 1 to hospital
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 7:20AM EDT
Police say a three-vehicle crash, that blocked off an intersection in Cambridge, resulted in one person being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it happened at Highway 24 and Fischer Mills Road on Tuesday evening.
A cube van, a minivan and a sedan were involved in the crash.
Paramedics responded to the scene and treated two people with injuries.
One person was taken to hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was blocked by emergency vehicles and barricades while police investigated and later re-opened around 9:30 p.m.
Police deployed their remote-piloted vehicle to help piece together what happened.
Police say the investigation is still ongoin, but charges ar epending.