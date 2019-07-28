

CTV Kitchener





Regional Police are investigating after a car struck a hydro pole in Woolwich Township Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at Katherine Street North near Line 86 and Tribe Road around 8 p.m.

The single-vehicle, driven by a Waterloo woman in her 50’s, left the roadway striking a hydro pole.

The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

As a result, Katherine Street between Line 86 and Line 8 West, as well as Tribe Road at Katherine Street, have been shut down for repairs to the pole. Crews estimate clean-up could take between one to five hours.

Officers on scene say charges are likely pending.