Charges 'likely' pending after car collides with hydro pole
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 10:15PM EDT
Regional Police are investigating after a car struck a hydro pole in Woolwich Township Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the scene at Katherine Street North near Line 86 and Tribe Road around 8 p.m.
The single-vehicle, driven by a Waterloo woman in her 50’s, left the roadway striking a hydro pole.
The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.
As a result, Katherine Street between Line 86 and Line 8 West, as well as Tribe Road at Katherine Street, have been shut down for repairs to the pole. Crews estimate clean-up could take between one to five hours.
Officers on scene say charges are likely pending.