A 26-year-old man arrested following a report of shots being fired in Wellesley Township is facing several charges relating to weapons offences.

Police were called to a farm on Hessen Strasse last Thursday after being told that shots had been fired in the direction of a residence. The police presence included a tactical team, and the roadway was shut down for a few hours.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, four guns and more than 450 rounds of ammunition were later seized from the home.

No injuries were reported.