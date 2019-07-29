

CTV Kitchener





The drivers of two SUVs that reportedly collided have been taken to hospital.

Perth County OPP and first responders were called to the incident at the intersection of Perth Line 37 and Perth Road 107 around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say one SUV driver was heading northbound on Road 107 away from Shakespeare while the other was heading eastbound on line 37 toward Stratford when they collided.

“We won’t know until the course of the investigation is complete, but Line 37 is controlled by a stop sign and the right of way would have been on 107,” said Bark Cookson of Perth County OPP. “So once we determine the cause of the crash that will be communicated further.”

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Ryan Makimoto of Kirkfield was identified as the driver travelling eastbound. He was transported to hosital with serious injuries, which were later upgraded to stable condition.

Makimoto has been charged with Fail to Yield to Traffic and ussed a provincial offence notice.

The 36-year-old female driver travelling northbound was transported to hospital with minor issues.

Police say one SUV driver veered onto a lawn after the collision and hit the corner of a house, causing minor damages.

Part of road 107 was closed for almost two hours as police continue to investigate.

Charges are still pending. OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.