KITCHENER -- A man has been charged after a serious T-bone crash that happened in St. Clements late last year.

It happened on the evening of Nov. 15, 2019 near William Hastings Line and Manser Road.

Police said at the time that a car was headed eastbound on William Hastings when it was struck by a car headed southbound on Manser Road.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have not provided any updates on their conditions.

On Feb. 13, police said that a 77-year-old Stouffville man had been charged.

He's facing two charges: careless driving causing bodily harm and disobey stop sign—fail to stop.

His name was not released.