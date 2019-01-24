

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged in connection to a crash in July that killed two people.

John Driedger, 23, is facing two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The collision happened on McDowell Road West in North Walsingham on July 25, 2018.

The Norfolk County OPP say an SUV was going east when it tried to turn north into a driveway.

A pickup truck was also driving east when police say the driver tried to overtake the SUV.

The vehicles collided and ended up in a nearby ditch. Both occupants of the SUV died.

Maria Klassen, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abram Enns Klassen, 26, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Police charged Driedger on Jan. 24, 2019.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.