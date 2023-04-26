Charges laid in ‘serial’ shoplifting investigation in Fergus
Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid charges in an ongoing serial shoplifting investigation in Wellington County.
Police said on March 28, they were called to a theft at a store on Tower Street North in Fergus after two people shoplifted over $1,000 in cosmetics. Then, on April 11, police said they were called once again to the same store after two people stole $500 in cosmetics.
They said in both cases, surveillance footage helped them identify the people involved.
Two people, a 37-year-old and a 36-year-old, both from Fergus, are facing theft-related charges.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
Intensity of clashes eases amid Sudan truce, residents say
Sudanese in the capital of Khartoum and the neighbouring city of Omdurman reported sporadic clashes early Wednesday between the military and a rival paramilitary force.
With aching hearts, Kenyans seek relatives among starvation cult victims
Dozens of people converged on a morgue in the Kenyan town of Malindi on Wednesday to seek news of relatives they fear were among at least 89 followers of a cult who are thought to have starved themselves to death in the hope of going to heaven.
London
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
-
Fog advisory in effect in London area
A fog advisory is in effect Wednesday morning from Environment Canada. Near zero visibility is reported in areas of dense fog, especially outside of the city on county roads and highways.
-
Charge laid after driver caught speeding 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
Windsor
-
Buses cancelled due to fog
A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
A violent dispute between neighbours over protecting future Ojibway National Urban Park Land
A Windsor couple says their neighbour has been cutting down trees on land that is destined for the future Ojibway National Urban Park.
Barrie
-
Barrie Colts eliminated from 2023 OHL playoffs
The Barrie Colts are eliminated from the 2023 Ontario Hockey League playoffs.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Orillia police raid linked to extensive shooting investigation in Barrie
A police raid in Orillia is the fourth location connected to an extensive investigation into a shooting in Barrie that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Three northern Ont. cities among top 10 best places to buy a home in Canada
Northern Ontario made headlines during the height of the pandemic for attracting people from expensive and crowded southern cities with the region's lower housing prices and cost of living.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Historic Civic Hospital fundraising campaign surpasses halfway point
A year since its launch, the Campaign to Create Tomorrow—the largest fundraising initiative in our city’s history to build the new Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital—has raised more than half of its $500 million goal.
Toronto
-
'Would certainly surprise me to win': Lesser-known Toronto residents run for mayor
While much attention has focused on the high-profile contenders -- including councillors past and present, a provincial politician and a former police chief -- the race also features dozens of lesser known residents.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
-
No injuries reported following 'catastrophic' overnight explosion and fire in Scarborough
A commercial building in northeast Scarborough has been significantly damaged in an overnight explosion and fire.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen
A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023. The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
Winnipeg librarian wins big on Jeopardy
This Winnipegger walked away tens of thousands of dollars richer after a two-day winning streak on Jeopardy.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building
Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.
Edmonton
-
Oilers one win away from closing out playoff series with Kings after 6-3 win
Trade-deadline acquisition Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Zach Hyman contributed a goal off his chin to the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win Tuesday over the Los Angeles Kings to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
Vancouver
-
'This would make a lot of sense': City councillor believes 'pedestrian scramble' could help solve safety issues at busy intersections
By summer 2024, Vancouver could see 'pedestrian scramble' intersections throughout the city.
-
Caught on dashcam: B.C. Uber driver attacked by passenger
After losing his yoga business during COVID-19, Aman Sood began driving full-time for Uber. But after being attacked and injured by an irate passenger during a ride last Tuesday, he’s not able to work.
-
Firefighters, paramedics contradict police testimony at Myles Gray inquest
A retired B.C. fire captain says Myles Gray had bruising around his eyes and along the sides of his neck when he stopped moving in the minutes after a beating by police.