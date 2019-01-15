

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid in a crash between a horse and buggy and a car earlier this month.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 86 and Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township on Jan. 6.

Both people in the buggy were taken to hospital but have since been released.

Neither the occupants of the motor vehicle nor the horse were injured.

The male operator of the horse and buggy, 24, was charged with turning not in safety.

In their original press release, police said that the buggy was trying to turn left onto the highway when it collided with the other vehicle.