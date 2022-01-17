Charges laid in Guelph hammer assault

Guelph police have arrested and charged two people in connection with an assault involving a hammer in December.

On Dec. 15, officers went to an address on Speedvale Avenue East to speak with a man about an unrelated matter.

Officers noticed the man’s hands were “severely swollen” and his arm was bleeding.

The man told officers he had just been assaulted by two people and one of them had a hammer.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but he would not name his attackers.

Police say video surveillance helped their investigation, and led them to two people.

A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, while a 28-year-old Guelph woman is charged with assault.

Both are scheduled to appear in Guelph court March 4.