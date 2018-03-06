Featured
Charges laid in Flesherton hatchet incident
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 7:05AM EST
Police say charges have been laid in connection with an incident which prompted a heavy police presence in Flesherton.
A 33-year-old man is facing charges including harassment, uttering threats, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The man was arrested last week after reports of a man showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s house with a hatchet.
Two schools were placed in hold and secure as police searched for the man.