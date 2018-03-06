

CTV Kitchener





Police say charges have been laid in connection with an incident which prompted a heavy police presence in Flesherton.

A 33-year-old man is facing charges including harassment, uttering threats, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man was arrested last week after reports of a man showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s house with a hatchet.

Two schools were placed in hold and secure as police searched for the man.