KITCHENER -- Provincial police have charged a driver in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened almost two months ago.

On May 1, a pickup truck and two motorcycles crashed on Wellington Road 19 and Sixth Line in Centre Wellington Township.

Police say the motorcycles were headed east, with the pickup truck following along behind them.

A Nichol Township man, who police later identified as 65-year-old John Bott, died as a result of the crash.

The other motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, police announced that a 57-year-old Fergus man had been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 2.