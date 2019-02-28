

CTV Kitchener





Police have laid charges in a head-on collision that left one person dead.

It happened in November 2018 on Highway 6, north of Kenilworth.

On Feb. 28, police announced that Morgan Ottewell, 21, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

A West Grey Township man, Wade Brodie, was killed in the collision.

The other driver, a 21-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ottewell is due in court on April 3 to answer the charge.