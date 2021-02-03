KITCHENER -- Provincial police have laid charges in a fatal boat crash on Conestogo Lake over the summer.

The crash happened on July 26 near Wellington County Road 11.

Tania Yonan, 13, was hit by a boat and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, officials said a 60-year-old from Brampton has been charged with operating a vessel in a careless matter, failing to take responsible steps to ensure safety of craft and persons on board, and operating a vessel in an unsafe measure.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Feb. 12.