

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after a crash that prompted an air ambulance in Cambridge.

Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene of a vehicle collision on Oct. 11.

It happened at a plaza in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road.

The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk and hit the window of the bank in the plaza.

A spokesperson for Ornge said a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle.

Police later confirmed that it was a 54-year-old male from Guelph, who suffered significant injuries after being pinned between the car and the building.

The air ambulance landed in a field on Beechwood Road according to a witness, closing the street in the process.

Emergency services were on-scene.

The driver of the vehicle, an 84-year-old Cambridge male, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and common nuisance.

These charges were laid on Oct. 29.