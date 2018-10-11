Featured
Charges laid in crash that pinned man against building
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 6:08PM EDT
A man has been charged after a crash that prompted an air ambulance in Cambridge.
Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene of a vehicle collision on Oct. 11.
It happened at a plaza in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road.
The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk and hit the window of the bank in the plaza.
A spokesperson for Ornge said a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle.
Police later confirmed that it was a 54-year-old male from Guelph, who suffered significant injuries after being pinned between the car and the building.
The air ambulance landed in a field on Beechwood Road according to a witness, closing the street in the process.
Emergency services were on-scene.
The driver of the vehicle, an 84-year-old Cambridge male, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and common nuisance.
These charges were laid on Oct. 29.
@WRPSToday onscene of a Single Motor Vehicle Collision that resulted in significant injuries to a 54 year old male pedestrian from Guelph. Thank you to @Ornge for your assistance and transport of the pedestrian struck. Westgate Plaza, @cityofcambridge Investigation Continuing. pic.twitter.com/eU70O5PpRF— Mike Haffner (@MHaffner_WRPS) October 11, 2018