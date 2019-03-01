

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Belmont Village.

Police responded to the scene on Friday morning at the intersection of Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue.

The driver of the car, an 86-year-old Waterloo man, was taken from the scene in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

There was no word on whether anyone on the bus was injured.

The driver of the car was charged with disobeying a sign.