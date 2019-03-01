Featured
Charges laid in crash between bus, car
A bus and a sedan were involved in a crash in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 3:16PM EST
One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Belmont Village.
Police responded to the scene on Friday morning at the intersection of Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue.
The driver of the car, an 86-year-old Waterloo man, was taken from the scene in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
There was no word on whether anyone on the bus was injured.
The driver of the car was charged with disobeying a sign.